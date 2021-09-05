Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp testing new chat design for iPhone users. Details here

WhatsApp testing new chat design for iPhone users. Details here

Premium
WhatsApp chat bubbles have become larger and even the background colour
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

Android users on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 had received this new design change and now iOS users are also getting the update

WhatsApp has been spotted testing new chat bubbles for users on iOS. The new design is already being used for Android users on the beta application. iPhone users on the beta version of the instant messaging application are also expected to get the update soon. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to WABetaInfo, a site that tracks new features of the instant messaging application, Android users on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 had received this new design change and now iOS users are also getting the update

Many users may not notice the change at a glance but the chat bubbles have become larger and even the background colour of the bubbles have been changed which makes it easier to read the font. 

Here's a screenshot of the new design in both dark and light themes: 

View Full Image
The chat bubbles are larger 
Click on the image to enlarge

WhatsApp is also testing a new way to react to messages within the chat. While earlier, users had to type and select their preferred emoji, users will be able to just tap and hold on a message and then select their reaction from the emojis. This feature has been in use on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. 

