WhatsApp tests all-delete feature: What to expect

WhatsApp, the world's most used messaging platform has become an integral part of our lives. The groups created on WhatsApp, connect families, friends, workforces, and people all over the world. WhatsApp groups are used to share images, audio, video, and text messages. But what if, the fake news and misinformation circulates on WhatsApp groups on a regular basis?
WhatsApp's new feature can be a great way for group admins to tackle unwanted messages. Reportedly, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp could allow admins to delete the messages for all in the group. The messages deleted by the admin would also display a bubble saying that message was removed by the admin.
According to a report, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp was spotted in WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 by WABetaInfo. It is believed that the feature is rolled out to a few testers and possibly roll out to stable versions soon.
Currently, just like every other member of the group, admins can only delete messages for themselves. WhatsApp users can only delete a message for everyone if it was sent by the. This becomes problematic in case of notorious messages which are seen by every group member and the admin cannot delete it, as if for now.
The new feature of WhatsApp will prove helpful in case of inappropriate media that has been shared in the groups. Merely, a reply message asking people not to send notorious messages is not sufficient enough. WhatsApp’ upcoming feature is a good start to curb the issue of spreading misinformation via messaging platform. Although, admins are not fact checkers and can completely eradicate this issue. But admins can at least stop sharing rampant messages and fake news on their groups.
It becomes the duty of the admins to ensure that members of their groups stick to content for which the group was actually created. WhatsApp is most likely to launch this interesting feature soon for all.
With WhatsApp being the most used messaging platform in the world, the risk of fraud and cyber attacks has also risen. As time passes, the messaging platform has also become aware of it and taken cognizance.
