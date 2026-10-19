WhatsApp tests new Android navigation bar design: What is changing and how will it help users?

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp is testing another design change for its upcoming Android navigation bar, replacing the existing pill-shaped highlight with a circular indicator behind the selected tab. The update is part of the messaging platform’s ongoing efforts to refine its interface, reported Gizbot.

Advertisement

The redesigned navigation bar remains under development and is not yet available to regular users or beta testers. The change was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.41.7, where the circular selection indicator appears within the experimental floating bottom navigation bar.

The latest adjustment suggests that WhatsApp is continuing to evaluate different visual styles before deciding on the final design for Android users.

WhatsApp experiments with floating navigation bar WhatsApp has been testing a redesigned bottom navigation bar with rounded corners, replacing the traditional full-width layout. Earlier experimental versions introduced a floating bar intended to give the interface a cleaner appearance.

The company also tested a version without text labels, leaving icons for key sections such as Chats, Updates, Communities and Calls. The latest change focuses on how the currently selected section is highlighted.

Advertisement

In the earlier design, a pill-shaped background extended horizontally behind the active tab. In the newer version, a green circular indicator appears behind the selected icon, creating a more compact visual highlight.

Although the adjustment is relatively small, it changes how users distinguish the active section from the other navigation options.

Circular highlight could improve visual clarity The circular indicator keeps the selection highlight close to the icon, while the pill-shaped design spreads it across a wider area. The newer treatment could help reduce visual clutter and give the navigation bar a more streamlined appearance.

The design also appears closer to the selection style used in WhatsApp’s iOS interface, potentially indicating an effort to create a more consistent experience across platforms. However, the company has not officially confirmed whether cross-platform consistency is the reason behind the change.

Advertisement

The active-tab indicator could become more important if WhatsApp proceeds with removing text labels from the navigation bar. Without labels, users would rely more heavily on familiar icons and visual cues to identify their current section.

A clearly visible selection marker could help users switch between chats, calls, updates and communities without confusion.

Why the redesign matters for Android users WhatsApp is widely used in India, where users regularly move between conversations, voice and video calls, and status updates. Even minor interface changes can influence how easily people navigate the application.

A floating navigation bar could make the interface appear lighter and potentially improve its visual organisation. Removing labels could also free up screen space, although users unfamiliar with the icons might initially need time to adjust.

Advertisement

The circular indicator is therefore more than a cosmetic adjustment. It could play a greater role in helping users understand the navigation structure if the company adopts an icon-only design.

Release date remains unconfirmed WhatsApp has not announced an official release date for the redesigned Android navigation bar. The feature remains experimental, and its appearance or functionality could change before it reaches beta testers or users of the stable version.

WhatsApp frequently tests multiple interface variations before deciding whether to introduce a feature more widely. The circular highlight should therefore not be treated as the final design.

Users are advised to obtain updates through official channels, including Google Play, rather than downloading modified applications claiming to unlock unreleased features. Unofficial builds can pose privacy and security risks.

Advertisement

For now, the latest test indicates that WhatsApp is continuing to fine-tune its Android interface. If the redesign is eventually rolled out, users could see a floating bottom bar with rounded edges, icon-based navigation and a green circular marker identifying the active tab.