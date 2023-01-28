WhatsApp to add new features; plans to improve text editor: What to know2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM IST
- According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool. It will get new features such as change text background, switch between fonts and flexibility in the text alignment.
WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is popular in India and keeps innovating with its features. Now, the instant messaging platform is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool, suggests a report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×