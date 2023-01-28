WhatsApp to add new features; plans to improve text editor: What to know

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is popular in India and keeps innovating with its features. Now, the instant messaging platform is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool, suggests a report.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool. It will get new features such as change text background, switch between fonts and flexibility in the text alignment.
Here are some of the details on upcoming features of WhatsApp related to the text editor.
Flexibility in text alignment
The feature will provide users the ability to alter text alignment. It will let users to align their text in such a way that it will suit the composition of the image.
Change text background
This feature will let users alter the text background and make it easier to differentiate crucial text. Moreover, users could also highlight necessary text by changing text background colours.
The feature will let users switch between various fonts present in options displayed above the keyboard. It will offer users with creativity and flexibility during editing videos, photos and GIFs.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new feature that will make it easier for users to block others. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications.