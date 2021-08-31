WhatsApp released the highly-anticipated ‘ View Once ’ feature earlier this month, that allows users to send disappearing messages. The feature automatically deletes messages sent via the application after they have been opened. However, this feature has to be turned on individually for different chats and groups. Now, WhatsApp is working on an application-wide disappearing mode.

The disappearing mode feature will allow users to turn on disappearing messages for all chats at once. WhatsApp is working on disappearing mode for chats and groups, reported WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks latest developments relating to the messaging application.

“After publishing some screenshots from WhatsApp for iOS and, after the confirmation from Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, WhatsApp is now working on the disappearing mode for chats and groups… the disappearing mode is a new privacy setting, available for beta testers in a future update, that will automatically convert new chat threads to ephemeral chats," it reported.

Once a user has enabled disappearing mode, recipients of their new messages will always be notified. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out the 'View Once' feature. A photo or a video will be deleted from the chat once opened by the recipient. One cannot forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with view once media enabled. Such messages can be restored from back-up if the it was unopened at the time of back-up.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.