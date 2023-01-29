WhatsApp to bring message reactions within community announcement group: Report

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is planning to bring a new feature which lets users react to messages within the announcement group on iOS, suggest a report.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to work on an in-app banner to notify users when an update which brings message reactions within the announcement group is available.

Reportedly, users will be required to update their app from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access the upcoming feature. Moreover, the report suggests that as of now this upcoming feature is under development and is likely to be released in near future on the iOS application.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool, suggests a report.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool. It will get new features such as change text background, switch between fonts and flexibility in the text alignment.

Here are some of the details on upcoming features of WhatsApp related to the text editor.

Flexibility in text alignment

The feature will provide users the ability to alter text alignment. It will let users to align their text in such a way that it will suit the composition of the image.

Change text background

This feature will let users alter the text background and make it easier to differentiate crucial text. Moreover, users could also highlight necessary text by changing text background colours.

Switch between fonts

The feature will let users switch between various fonts present in options displayed above the keyboard. It will offer users with creativity and flexibility during editing videos, photos and GIFs.

The report also says that WhatsApp is adding two new entry points to block users. The first shortcut is to block a contact by opening the chat option in the chat list. The second option is to block users through the notification received on their phone. In case a user receives a call from an unknown user, he/she will be able to block them right from the app notification.

WABetaInfo is an online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming WhatsApp features. It says that the two new shortcuts to block users on WhatsApp will make it easier to block unknown contacts without opening their chats.