WhatsApp to bring message reactions within community announcement group: Report

WhatsApp to bring message reactions within community announcement group: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- Reportedly, users will be required to update their app from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access the upcoming feature. Moreover, the report suggests that as of now this upcoming feature is under development and is likely to be released in near future on the iOS application.
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is planning to bring a new feature which lets users react to messages within the announcement group on iOS, suggest a report.
