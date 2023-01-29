WhatsApp to bring message reactions within community announcement group: Report

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is planning to bring a new feature which lets users react to messages within the announcement group on iOS, suggest a report.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to work on an in-app banner to notify users when an update which brings message reactions within the announcement group is available.
Reportedly, users will be required to update their app from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access the upcoming feature. Moreover, the report suggests that as of now this upcoming feature is under development and is likely to be released in near future on the iOS application.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool, suggests a report.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool. It will get new features such as change text background, switch between fonts and flexibility in the text alignment.
Here are some of the details on upcoming features of WhatsApp related to the text editor.
Flexibility in text alignment
The feature will provide users the ability to alter text alignment. It will let users to align their text in such a way that it will suit the composition of the image.