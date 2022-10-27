WhatsApp to bring new feature, new foward options among others

WhatsApp currently allows users to forward images and videos, but not with captions. Users have to forward the media and then write and related text separately. But with the new feature of ‘Forward media with caption;. Users will be able to forward images and videos along with the captions. The feature is rolling out for beta testing and will soon be available for all the WhatsApp mobile users in future app updates.

