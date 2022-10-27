WhatsApp to bring new feature, new foward options among others

WhatsApp has always been experimenting and adding new features. This time, the instant messaging app is now reportedly planning to roll out new features like forward media with a caption, background blur and profile photos within groups.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to release an image blur tool. The feature will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp desktop beta testers. Along with this, the messaging platform will allow users to forward text along with media.
WhatsApp currently allows users to forward images and videos, but not with captions. Users have to forward the media and then write and related text separately. But with the new feature of ‘Forward media with caption;. Users will be able to forward images and videos along with the captions. The feature is rolling out for beta testing and will soon be available for all the WhatsApp mobile users in future app updates.
Another upcoming WhatsApp feature which caught all the attention is showing profile photos within the group chats. The feature will show the profile photo of group members alongside their message in the group chat. In case the group member does not have a profile picture or it is not shown to everyone, the default profile icon from WhatsApp will show up. The feature is currently under development. But it's expected to roll out for best testing soon.
WhatsApp is rolling out an image blur tool for some beta users. As per a report by WABetaInfo – the online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming features of WhatsApp, the ability to blur images is rolling out to some desktop beta testers. The feature will allow users to censure sensitive information from their images in a neat way.
The report says that WhatsApp has created two blur tools allowing users to edit their images by using an alternate blur effect. Users can also choose the blur size in order to apply the effect with granular precision.