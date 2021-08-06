WhatsApp keeps tweaking its looks and features to offer fresh user experience. In the recent past, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has introduced changes to the chat window, conversations page and more to make the UI more seamless and free flowing.

Now, WhatsApp is planning to change the way contact info page looks on iOS. As per screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks updates on WhatsApp, the new contact info page looks to be compatible with the dark mode, with crucial information highlighted in green.

The overall look of the contact info page will be more rounded. The profile picture will be placed at the top of the page in a circular window with the contact number below it. Under this will be three buttons in the shape of rounded rectangles for message, call or forward.

The next segment indicates that the feature is only for business accounts as of now. This segment shows the area the business caters to and other details like business hours. More details like business description and website are provided underneath.

There are details pointing towards that WhatsApp might be working towards similar changes on WhatsApp business for Android, but we couldn't independently verify the same.

WhatsApp is redesigning contact info on iOS.

This new interface will be available in a future update 💚 pic.twitter.com/g5ENHIdH9B — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 5, 2021

WhatsApp recently introduced 'View Once' feature that allows users to send disappearing photos and videos. These messages will disappear after they are read once, similar to Snapchat.





