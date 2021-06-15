WhatsApp to continue end-to-end encryption even with multiple device support

WhatsApp multiple-device support is expected to land very soon. The instant messaging platform has a huge hurdle of keeping chats end-to-end encrypted while trying to sync the chats in real-time. Facebook chief, Mark Zuckerberg has also earlier confirmed that providing end-to-end encryption along with multiple-device support is a big challenge for the instant messaging platform.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all updates on the beta version of WhatsApp, has claimed that end-to-end encryption will be available even on different devices for the same account.

Earlier this month, Facebook Chief, Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head, Will Cathcart announced some new features that will launch soon. These features include support for multiple devices, disappearing mode, support for iPad and extension of the beta version for more iOS users.

End-to-end encryption will be compatible with multi-device as well.

Stay tuned for the best safe experience 😁 https://t.co/p9qwYi3tmS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 13, 2021

The information was confirmed via WhatsApp chat where both executives shared the news of upcoming features with WABetaInfo website owner.

Regarding the multiple device support, Zuckerberg said, " It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this and we're looking forward to getting it out soon."

The WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart confirmed that in the next one month or two, they will launch support for multi-device for beta testers.

Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. The company later released WhatsApp Web support but the feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the device. With multi-device support, users can run WhatsApp simultaneously on four devices without any dependency on a primary device.

The multi-device support will also enable WhatsApp to expand to more form factors, including the Apple iPad. The iPad is expected to get its own version of the app soon.

