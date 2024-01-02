WhatsApp to end free Google Drive storage in 2024: Here's how to manage your files now
Google has announced that WhatsApp backups on Android will start counting towards users' Google Account cloud storage limit, with the change rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023 and all Android users in early 2024.
Meta-owned social media platform WhatsApp is ending the free Google Drive storage space offered to Android users for storing their chat history, including images and videos. The new changes mean that WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will soon be counted towards the 15GB storage limit, or users will have the option of signing up for a Google One subscription.