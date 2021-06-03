WhatsApp multiple device support, a new disappearing mode and support for iPad are a few features that have been circulating the rumour mill since a few months, if not years. The company has finally given some official confirmation regarding the same and even disclosed a release window for the launch of new features.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp confirmed the new features in a unique way and it was done by none other than the company Chief, Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head, Will Cathcart have confirmed that new features that will launch soon include support for multiple devices, disappearing mode, support for iPad and extension of the beta version for more iOS users.

The information was confirmed via WhatsApp chat where both executives shared the news of upcoming features with WABetaInfo website owner.

Regarding the multiple device support, Zuckerberg said, " It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this and we're looking forward to getting it out soon."

The WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart confirmed that in the next one month or two, they will launch support for multi-device for beta testers.

Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. The company later released WhatsApp Web support but the feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the device. With multi-device support, users can run WhatsApp simultaneously on four devices without any dependency on a primary device.

The multi-device support will also enable WhatsApp to expand to more form factors, including the Apple iPad. The iPad is expected to get its own version of the app soon.

The other feature that has been confirmed is 'disappearing mode'. The disappearing messages feature has already been available for users to apply on different chats. With disappearing mode, users will be able to convert all chats to disappearing mode where messages will automatically delete after a stipulated time period.

WhatsApp will also launch something called 'view-once' messages. As the name suggests, once the feature is turned on, messages that are read or viewed once will disappear. A similar feature is available on Instagram and Snapchat.





