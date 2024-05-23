WhatsApp to introduce AI-generated profile photos for enhanced personalization: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly developing an AI feature to create personalized profile photos using text prompts. Spotted in the latest Android beta update, this feature aims to enhance user interaction and privacy, allowing unique digital representations without sharing personal photos.
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is undergoing significant transformations. Following announcements of a design overhaul, AI-generated stickers, and several new tools, the company is now rumored to introduce an AI-based feature allowing users to create profile photos. This new functionality is anticipated to greatly enhance personalization within the app.