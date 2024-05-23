Instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is undergoing significant transformations. Following announcements of a design overhaul, AI-generated stickers, and several new tools, the company is now rumored to introduce an AI-based feature allowing users to create profile photos. This new functionality is anticipated to greatly enhance personalization within the app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report from WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is in the process of developing this innovative feature, which was identified in the latest beta update for Android, version 2.24.11.17. The report notes, “WhatsApp is committed to rolling out additional AI capabilities aimed at enriching user interaction and offering a more customized experience."

The forthcoming feature is designed to let users exercise their creativity by generating unique profile pictures that mirror their personality, interests, or mood. According to a shared screenshot, users will input a text prompt into the AI image generator, which will then produce a personalized profile photo based on the provided details. The report highlights, "Instead of spending time searching for or taking the perfect picture, users can simply generate one by providing a prompt." The specific AI model supporting this feature has not been disclosed. Furthermore, there is no confirmed timeline for the feature's release, as it remains under development and may be included in future updates.

This feature is particularly appealing for users who prefer not to share personal photos on social media or WhatsApp due to privacy concerns, such as the potential misuse of images. The AI-generated profile pictures offer a solution, allowing users to create distinctive digital representations of themselves. Additionally, WhatsApp already includes a security feature that prevents contacts from taking screenshots of profile photos, further ensuring user privacy.

While the exact launch date for the AI profile photo generator is yet to be announced, users can look forward to its potential in upcoming updates as Meta continues to enhance WhatsApp’s functionalities.

