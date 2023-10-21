WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to hide locked chats for enhanced privacy: Report
WhatsApp is advancing user privacy with a feature to hide the entry point for locked chats and a secret code function.
Meta owned WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of developing a feature that allows users to hide locked chats. Not long ago, there were reports indicating that WhatsApp was working on introducing a secret code feature for locked conversations.
