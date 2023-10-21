comScore
Business News/ Technology / App News/  WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to hide locked chats for enhanced privacy: Report
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to hide locked chats for enhanced privacy: Report

WhatsApp is advancing user privacy with a feature to hide the entry point for locked chats and a secret code function.

Meta owned WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of developing a feature that allows users to hide locked chats. Not long ago, there were reports indicating that WhatsApp was working on introducing a secret code feature for locked conversations.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is currently in the process of creating a new feature that will grant users the ability to hide their locked chats. 

At present, the entry point for accessing the list of locked chats is consistently visible in the chat list whenever there is at least one protected conversation, potentially making it evident to anyone with phone access that locked conversations exist. With this upcoming feature enabled, users will have the option to eliminate the entry point and reveal the list of locked chats by entering a secret code into the search bar.

As per WhatsApp, the introduction of the feature to hide the entry point for accessing locked chats and the incorporation of a secret code function to reveal the list of protected conversations represent significant advancements in user privacy. 

To recall, the Meta-owned app has also announced plans to roll out a password-less passkey feature for Android users. This initiative is designed to bolster security and convenience by eliminating the requirement for conventional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be both insecure and inconvenient.

In an announcement made on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned, “Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."

Although passkeys underwent initial testing within WhatsApp's beta channel, they are now poised for release to the general user base. Nevertheless, there is currently no information available regarding the inclusion of WhatsApp passkeys for iPhone users.

The company has disclosed that Android support for passkeys will be introduced gradually over the upcoming weeks and months. Passkeys provide an alternative to traditional passwords by utilizing the authentication methods present on your device.

 

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST
