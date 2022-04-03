WhatsApp to introduce new camera interface. See details here

“WhatsApp is finally releasing the redesign for the camera and the new media picker with tabs (recents, gallery), for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android. In addition, WhatsApp has not removed the camera media bar as planned during the development of the new interface: some people complained when it has been removed on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and the company has restored it in another update. This is good news!" WABetaInfo reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}