WhatsApp to introduce new camera interface. See details here

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp has been busy tweaking features and functions, with new options for messaging and a limited test of sharing files as large as 2 GB. However, it is important to note that updates to WhatsApp features don't always roll out to everyone at once, so a new camera interface that iOS devices have had for months is just now going out to Android users.
WABetaInfo has shared that some users are seeing an updated camera interface in updates to the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android. This includes a new look when selecting media as well. Additionally, the camera's media bar, which had been removed in iOS, prompting user complaints, has apparently been restored.
“WhatsApp is finally releasing the redesign for the camera and the new media picker with tabs (recents, gallery), for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android. In addition, WhatsApp has not removed the camera media bar as planned during the development of the new interface: some people complained when it has been removed on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and the company has restored it in another update. This is good news!" WABetaInfo reported.
The new interface for the camera and the redesigned media picker are now rolling out and more activations are planned in the coming weeks.