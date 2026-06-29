WhatsApp to let users chat without sharing phone numbers: Username feature coming soon

WhatsApp is preparing one of its biggest privacy-focused updates yet. The Meta-owned messaging platform has started allowing users to reserve unique usernames, paving the way for a feature that will let people connect without sharing their phone numbers.

The change, which will roll out later this year, is designed to give users greater control over their privacy, particularly when interacting with new contacts or participating in group conversations.

Announcing the feature on X, WhatsApp global head Kunal Shah wrote:

"Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp."

What Will Change? According to WhatsApp, users will soon have the option of being discovered and contacted through a unique username instead of their mobile number.

The company said it has already opened username reservations and plans to make the feature operational "over the coming months." While it did not specify an exact rollout date, it confirmed that usernames will become available later this year.

WhatsApp currently allows anyone with a user's phone number to initiate contact. Once the feature goes live, users will be able to choose whether they want to connect through a username instead.

The messaging platform, which says it has more than 3 billion users worldwide, described the update as a significant privacy enhancement.

'A Core Privacy Feature' Speaking to reporters, Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's vice president of product, said the feature has been built with privacy in mind.

"We have designed this as a core privacy feature."

According to Bloomberg, Newton-Rex said usernames would give people greater control over who can view their phone numbers, especially when interacting with people they do not already know.

"When you meet someone new, whether it's a classmate, a neighbor, or someone you meet at an event, sharing a phone number can feel like a big step," she said.

She added that the company considers the update successful if it allows users to "feel safe on WhatsApp" while keeping their phone numbers private.

"We think it will be successful if you have another way to feel safe on WhatsApp, to feel like you can keep your phone number private and you can feel confident to connect with new people if you want to."

How Usernames Will Work Unlike social media platforms, WhatsApp will not introduce a searchable username directory.

According to the Associated Press, users will need to know another person's exact username before they can initiate a conversation.

"People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time," Newton-Rex said.

The company also confirmed that it will not suggest usernames as people type, reducing the chances of unwanted contact.

Usernames must contain between three and 35 characters.

Measures To Prevent Impersonation WhatsApp said it has introduced several safeguards to reduce impersonation and scams.

According to Bloomberg, usernames already used on Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook and Instagram will be reserved for their existing owners during the reservation period.

The company will also permanently protect usernames associated with celebrities, public figures, government entities and other high-profile accounts to prevent impersonation.

Businesses, creators and organisations with existing Meta accounts will also have an opportunity to claim their usernames on WhatsApp.

A Feature Already Seen On Rival Apps The new system brings WhatsApp closer to messaging platforms such as Signal, which already allows users to communicate through usernames rather than phone numbers.

However, WhatsApp stressed that its version is intended primarily as a privacy tool, rather than a social networking feature.

Currently, WhatsApp's privacy controls are limited to blocking individual users, silencing unknown callers and displaying profile names in group chats for people who do not have a user's contact information saved.