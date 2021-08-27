WhatsApp has faced a lot of flak for its updated terms of service. Data sharing with parent company Facebook and limiting user accounts for not accepting the terms led to outrage against the messaging platform and even migration to competitors. But WhatsApp might be looking to right the wrongs, making its new terms of service optional for users.

WhatsApp will reportedly release refreshed terms of service in a future update, where they will be optional, according to WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks latest updates on WhatsApp. User accounts will not be restricted if they do not accept the terms of service. This means users will be able to send text, images, videos and voice notes to their contacts even without accepting the new terms of service.

However, to chat with business accounts that use cloud providers, users will have to accept the terms of service. Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo shows that users will be shown a banner at the beginning where they will be asked to review and accept terms of service for chatting with such businesses.

Businesses that use cloud providers can store chats with customers and manage them better. Their own privacy policy, which is different from WhatsApp, might let them use these stored chats to generate targeted advertisements on Facebook. Users will be alerted before beginning a chat with such business accounts.

New updates to Android and iOS in coming days are expected to introduce the updated terms of service and make them optional.

WhatsApp had announced earlier this year that it will change its privacy policy, but had to put it on hold after widespread user complaints. It then released the updated privacy policy on May 15 where users were asked to accept the updated terms if they wish to continue using the messaging platform. Later it said that user accounts in India will not be limited even if they do not accept the new privacy policy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics