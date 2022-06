WhatsApp is set to roll out pause and resume for voice notes for their Windows beta app that have already been implemented on iOS and Android.

“WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to pause and resume voice notes on the Universal Windows Platform beta app," according to WABetaInfo report.

This feature is available after installing the 2.2223.11.70 update from the Microsoft Store and it has been released to all beta users.

Also Read: WhatsApp announced 11 new features this year: Communities, emoji reactions and others

Earlier on 15 June, WhatsApp had released the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2223.11.70 update which brings message reactions to everyone.

Apart from this, WhatsApp had also started working on a new privacy setting last year that would allow users to hide their 'profile photos,' 'last seen,' and 'about' information from specific people in their contact lists.

Its availability was limited like in the beta period, but the company has announced that it will finally be released for all its users worldwide on iPhone and Android devices.

Until now, users had three privacy options for one's profile photo, last seen, and About info - Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. These are joined by a fourth option called 'My contacts except...' which is also available for Status privacy, as per GSM Arena.

The new option allows users to show their WhatsApp profile photo, last seen, and About info to people in their contacts list except those they wish to exclude.

However, it's worth noting that if someone doesn't share their last seen with others, they won't be able to see others either, just like read receipts, with the only difference being that the latter will always remain active for group chats, even if they've turned it off.

One can head over to WhatsApp's Settings > Account > Privacy menu on iPhone and Android devices to try this new privacy control.

Aside from rolling out a new privacy control, WhatsApp also announced some group calling features, allowing users to mute others during a group call and send messages to specific people. One can also see a banner when someone joins a group call off-screen.

(With inputs from ANI)