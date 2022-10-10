WhatsApp to soon allow up to 1,024 participants in group chats: Report

Earlier this month, Telegram founder Pavel Durov took a dig at WhatsApp by calling it a ‘surveillance tool. The Telegram founder has urged the users to stay away from the Meta-owned WhatsApp. He has highlighted a security issue disclosed by WhatsApp last month and said that the messaging platform has been putting user data at risk. He urged people to use any other instant messaging app except WhatsApp. Durov said in his Telegram message, “Hackers could have full access to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users." He also claimed that WhatsApp has been keeping the user’ data under surveillance for the past 13 years. Moreover, he stated that the security issues found on WhatsApp are actually intentionally planned.