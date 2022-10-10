WhatsApp to soon allow up to 1,024 participants in group chats: Report

WhatsApp to soon allow up to 1,024 participants in group chats: Report1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- At present, WhastApp users can add up to 512 participants in a group chat.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon allow its users to create larger group chats. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp users will be able to add up to 1,024 participants in the group in future. The cap was increased to 512 from 256 earlier this year.
The report says that the feature is already available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. However, it is limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers, it adds. The feature is expected to roll out to more users in a future update. WhatsApp Groups with 1,024 participants will function the same as smaller WhatsApp groups. With the feature, users will see more messages, and messages will reach more people. But that’s about it. No major change is coming.
Larger WhatsApp groups will be helpful for enterprises and businesses, as it will allow them to send messages to multiple people in one go. To compare, WhatsApp-rival Telegram allows users to add up to 200,000 people to the group.
Earlier this month, Telegram founder Pavel Durov took a dig at WhatsApp by calling it a ‘surveillance tool. The Telegram founder has urged the users to stay away from the Meta-owned WhatsApp. He has highlighted a security issue disclosed by WhatsApp last month and said that the messaging platform has been putting user data at risk. He urged people to use any other instant messaging app except WhatsApp. Durov said in his Telegram message, “Hackers could have full access to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users." He also claimed that WhatsApp has been keeping the user’ data under surveillance for the past 13 years. Moreover, he stated that the security issues found on WhatsApp are actually intentionally planned.
