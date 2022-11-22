WhatsApp to soon allow users to manage call history within the app

Sharing a screenshot, the report shows a new calls tab that opens up when you use WhatsApp. In the new tab, users can see the list of their call history within WhatsApp’s desktop app. They will also be able to access information about the call by opening the call card. “Since this app is a beta version, the call history may not immediately be in sync with the one on your mobile device", the report says. In fact, calls placed from the native desktop app may not show up on your phone, it further adds. The issue is likely to be addressed in a future release.

