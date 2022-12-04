WhatsApp to soon bring picture-in-picture mode for video calls

WhatsApp is reportedly working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The feature will allow users to use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. According to a latest report by WaBetaInfo, the feature has started rolling out to some beta testers and is expected to be released to more users over the coming days. For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is the online platform that tracks upcoming and new features of WhatsApp.
As per the report, some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app can see the picture-in-picture mode for video calls.
The report also shares a screenshot of the feature which shows that WhatsApp users will be able to multitask with the upcoming feature. It adds that the feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1 and later so it may be one of the features supported by the update that brings the official support for iOS 16.
Meanwhile, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company has reportedly introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers. WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.