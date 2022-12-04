WhatsApp to soon bring picture-in-picture mode for video calls

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company has reportedly introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers. WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.