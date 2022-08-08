WhatsApp to work on “Login Approval” security feature: What to know

The Login Approval security feature will send a notification to users when an unknown device attempts to log into their account. It would be the user who would have the power to approve or deny the request.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform is working on a new security feature which would help us to protect our accounts. The Login Approval security feature will send a notification to users when an unknown device attempts to log into their account.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform is working on a new security feature which would help us to protect our accounts. The Login Approval security feature will send a notification to users when an unknown device attempts to log into their account.
It would be the user who would have the power to approve or deny the request. This creates an additional security layer in case the credentials have fallen into the wrong hands.
It would be the user who would have the power to approve or deny the request. This creates an additional security layer in case the credentials have fallen into the wrong hands.
This notification would alert the user to login and show them useful information such as date and time of the login attempt, and the details of the gadget used for the attempt.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This notification would alert the user to login and show them useful information such as date and time of the login attempt, and the details of the gadget used for the attempt.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, WABetaInfo has found evidence of another security feature called double verification code. After the release of this feature, it would further add another layer of security to the account, by requesting for a second verification code, in case an unauthorized device attempts to misuse a user’s credentials.
Recently, WABetaInfo has found evidence of another security feature called double verification code. After the release of this feature, it would further add another layer of security to the account, by requesting for a second verification code, in case an unauthorized device attempts to misuse a user’s credentials.
In case if the first attempt at a login becomes successful but the messaging platform does not recognise the device, WhatsApp will ask the user to confirm using a second verification security code sent to the original device.
In case if the first attempt at a login becomes successful but the messaging platform does not recognise the device, WhatsApp will ask the user to confirm using a second verification security code sent to the original device.
WhatsApp’s move to develop Login Approval feature should provide security and some system level protection for accounts. Although no information has been provided about the release for either of these features.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
WhatsApp’s move to develop Login Approval feature should provide security and some system level protection for accounts. Although no information has been provided about the release for either of these features.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, group discussions are one of the recent new features for WhatsApp's toolkit that have seen a major development. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, group managers and members of WhatsApp's iPhone beta version 22.16.0.75 may see who left the group or was removed from it within the last 60 days (via WABetaInfo). The website says that the Meta-owned messaging app has added a new option called "See Past Participants" under the list of current participants on the "Group information" page.
Meanwhile, group discussions are one of the recent new features for WhatsApp's toolkit that have seen a major development. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, group managers and members of WhatsApp's iPhone beta version 22.16.0.75 may see who left the group or was removed from it within the last 60 days (via WABetaInfo). The website says that the Meta-owned messaging app has added a new option called "See Past Participants" under the list of current participants on the "Group information" page.
There is also a separate search box for the list of banned users, which might be helpful for lengthy chats where people often leave and rejoin. The feature may also be helpful for small businesses who use WhatsApp groups for internal communication or client involvement.
There is also a separate search box for the list of banned users, which might be helpful for lengthy chats where people often leave and rejoin. The feature may also be helpful for small businesses who use WhatsApp groups for internal communication or client involvement.