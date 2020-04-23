WhatsApp trick: How to send message to an unsaved number

WhatsApp has more than two billion users globally and is practically, the most popular messaging application for everyone. However, the users do face a huge problem when they are trying to text an unknown person without necessarily having to save the number. In other words, the Facebook-owned messaging app does not let users text an unsaved number. In order to do so, users have to save the number on their phone and then use WhatsApp to text them. Well, until now

All said and done, there is a workaround to this issue. There is a way to send a WhatsApp text to someone without actually saving their number on the phone. And it does not require a third-party app, which can sometimes prove to be harmful to your phone's privacy, and may also get your account banned. The trick may be a bit cumbersome but it will work if followed and it functions for both Android and iOS phones.

Mentioned on WhatsApp FAQ section, the way to text on a number witrhout adding the particular contact comes under the app's 'Click to chat' feature. You only have to make sure that the unsaved number has WhatsApp registration, that is, the person you are intending to send the message should have a WhatsApp installed for the phone number. This feature works on both phone app on WhatsApp web for desktop users.

How to send chat to a number without adding it on contact list:

To begin with, you would have to create a WhatsApp link for the number that will allow you to start a chat with them. By clicking the link, a chat with the person automatically opens.

How to create the link:

In order to create the link to begin chatting, you need to open Chrome or Firefox or Safari browser and going to the web address https://wa.me/phonenumber. Replace the last part with the full number, with the country and region code, but without any + or - or () or 00.

For instance, if you want to chat with the number +911234567890 in India, you would go to the URL: https://wa.me/911234567890.

Type the URL the browser and you'll get the web page below with a big green Message icon. Tapping on it opens a conversation with that phone number in your WhatsApp.

There is another simpler, faster method. Currently, it works only on Android phones. So, iPhone users may still have to create the link (explained earlier) provided by the social messaging app.

If you quickly want to send a message to an unknown number, you just have to type the number on your phone's keypad along with the country code and the plus sign before it, like, +911234567890. After typing the number, select it on the keypad itself. Once you select the number, you might get a number of options as to what you want to do with the selected text. The immediate options show Call, Cut, Copy and Paste but if you further explore the three drop-down buttons below the aforementioned options, you will be able to see a bunch of third-party text messaging options, which also includes using the number to text on WhatsApp. Tap on that and you can start chatting on the app.

As mentioned, this trick only works on Android phones, precisely, on Android 9 and above OS for the time being and on only select stock devices such as Pixel phones and Android one. If you do not find this option on the your Android smartphone, you might have to do it the other way, by creating a link that we discussed earlier.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has been in the news for its upcoming new features such as increasing the number of participants from four on WhatsApp Group Calling, restricting forwarded messages and more. The move to add these additional features come in the backdrop of the fact that activity on the instant messaging app has grown manifold in the past few weeks due to an almost global lockdown owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The company has been trying to improve the user experience further in order to cater to the growth in demand and changing social fabric across the world. Thus, the Facebook-owned app has been pushing out in the beta versions of its latest features, a few of which have also made it to the stable version.