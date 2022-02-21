In a bid to enhance the user experience of its platforms to its wide base of users across the globe, instant messaging application WhatsApp has unveiled its latest feature which is a tweak to its voice call interface. WABetaInfo reported that this version 22.5.0.70 has a new interface when placing voice calls. Currently, this redesign is rolling out to a few beta testers.

Additionally, WhatsApp is improving its interface for group calls, and the app recently rolled out visible waveforms for audio messages. It is now planning to bring real-time voice waveforms to calls as well, this will allow the caller to be able to know exactly who’s talking or who shouldn’t leave their microphone on.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.5.0.70: what’s new?



WhatsApp is releasing a new interface while placing voice calls today!https://t.co/MVaQGDiJtA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 19, 2022

WABetaInfo informed that WhatsApp is bringing wallpapers to voice calls, as it’s not possible to edit them at the moment.

Explaining how the latest update works, WABetaInfo reported, “WhatsApp is enabling a new interface while placing voice calls! WhatsApp has enabled a new interface when placing voice calls in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.5.4 update, but the feature was not ready to be rolled out to iOS beta testers. Some hours ago, WhatsApp has released a compatible update that brings the feature to certain iOS beta testers!"

“WhatsApp has redesigned the interface when you’re in a group call. A similar redesign is also available when you place a simple voice call, as announced in a previous article when the feature was under development. If the new interface is enabled, people can also see real-time voice waveforms. In addition, the redesign includes a wallpaper voice call, that cannot be edited at the moment," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.