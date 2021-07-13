WhatsApp has rolled out a feature for its iOS beta users that allows them to join an ongoing video call on their own, without being added by other participants. The 'Joinable Calls' feature is part of the Facebook-owned messaging platform's updates to better calling experience for its users. To this end, the messaging application has also released a user interface with its latest iOS beta update.

The new 'Joinable Calls' feature has been introduced with WhatsApp beta update 2.21.140.11 for iOS. It is scheduled to arrive on Android devices too, reported WABetaInfo, that tracks developments in WhatsApp's features.

With this feature, one can enter a video call mid-way, without asking other participants to add them. Suppose, someone doesn't join a video call when it begins, but wants to get in later. With Joinable Calls, they can go the WhatsApp application, and if the calls is still on, tap on 'Join Call' button in the group chat where the call is happening, or through the 'Tap to join' banner under Calls tab.

Currently, for someone to join an ongoing video call, one of the participants present in the call has to add them; there is no way to enter an ongoing call on one's own.

In its next development in latest iOS beta update, WhatsApp has launched a new user interface for calls. The Facetime-like interface allows users to quickly find the options they are looking for and there is a 'Ring' button too against contacts. One can easily dial and add a new number to an ongoing call.

These features are currently in beta stage, which means users not part of the WhatsApp beta programme will have to wait for some time before they can get them.

