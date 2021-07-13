WhatsApp update allows iOS users to join ongoing video calls

With this feature, one can enter a video call mid-way, without asking other participants to add them. Suppose, someone doesn't join a video call when it begins, but wants to get in later. With Joinable Calls, they can go the WhatsApp application, and if the calls is still on, tap on 'Join Call' button in the group chat where the call is happening, or through the 'Tap to join' banner under Calls tab.