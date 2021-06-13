WhatsApp offers several features to make conversations fun for its users. Apart from just text, users can even insert images, videos, GIFs or animated stickers to add more information or fun to their chats. The Facebook-owned messaging platform had recently launched a sticker pack called 'Laugh It Off' for both iOS and Android. Now, it has rolled out a regional sticker pack Mozão.

Mozão is a regional sticker pack, meaning it will be available only in a selected region. It will be available for WhatsApp on Android and iOS in Brazil. The sticker pack includes small images with messages in Portuguese for sharing with loved ones.

Users outside Brazil can also view the Mozão sticker pack by visiting its dedicated page, https://api.whatsapp.com/stickerpack/Mozao.

Reecntly, WhatsApp rolled out certain changes in UI for its beta users on Android. These changes pertain to the chat list on the app and can be seen on the WhatsApp beta version for Android devices. Under these new changes, the messaging application has removed line separators in between chat cells on its chat list.

It is not an overall redesign of the app but a small UI change. WhatsApp is rolling out this change for more beta users and will be available for other users who are using WhatsApp web releases or stable version from Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is also working on new colour scheme for certain elements of its notifications on Android. Under this change, some UI elements in WhatsApp message notifications that appear in the notification shade will appear blue instead of the original green in dark mode for WhatsApp beta users. Similar changes might be introduced for light mode on the messaging application

The WhatsApp logo, badge, ‘Reply’ and ‘Mark as read’ buttons will sport the blue colour in the new beta update. Changes in colour scheme might depend on the Android version on the users’ devices.

