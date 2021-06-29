WhatsApp update for Android: Multi-device chats to be end-to-end encrypted

Under the multi-device feature, linked devices will be able to access WhatsApp without the main device - the phone with the registered number - being connected to the internet. As mentioned earlier, the messaging platform is currently working on connecting four devices for multi-device use. Users will be able to send voice and video calls across linked devices, but messages and voice calls to users with outdated WhatsApp versions will not be allowed. As expected, voice and video call quality may be sub-par during the beta test phase.