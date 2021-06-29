Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp update for Android: Multi-device chats to be end-to-end encrypted

WhatsApp update for Android: Multi-device chats to be end-to-end encrypted

WhatsApp is expected to roll-out mutli-device feature in two months.
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Under the multi-device feature, linked devices will be able to access WhatsApp without the main device - the phone with the registered number - being connected to the internet

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device usage to allow users to access WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal without their phones being connected to the internet. This feature will be rolled out for beta testers on iOS and Android within two months. In its latest announcement on the feature, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has confirmed that WhatsApp messages and call will be end-to-end encrypted when using multi-device.

Moreover, WhatsApp has confirmed that a single account could be accessed on up to four devices and only one phone under multi-device feature. However, there are chances that the option to add a second device might be added in the future, reported WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is developing a log out option for linked mobile devices, the report said, meaning that adding a second phone to multi-device log-in might be possible in future.

Under the multi-device feature, linked devices will be able to access WhatsApp without the main device - the phone with the registered number - being connected to the internet. As mentioned earlier, the messaging platform is currently working on connecting four devices for multi-device use. Users will be able to send voice and video calls across linked devices, but messages and voice calls to users with outdated WhatsApp versions will not be allowed. As expected, voice and video call quality may be sub-par during the beta test phase.

Recently, WhatsApp pulled waveform for voice messages on Android shortly after releasing for fixes and improvements before the next release. Recent updates show that WhatsApp might introduce waveforms for checking voice messages in real time as they are recorded. Stopping the voice message recording will allow users to listen to it before sending.

