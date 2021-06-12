OPEN APP
WhatsApp has rolled out certain changes in UI for its beta users on Android. These changes pertain to the chat list on the app and can be seen on the WhatsApp beta version for Android devices.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has removed line separators in between chat cells on its chat list. This is the first page on your app which shows your latest chats with contacts and groups.

It is not an overall redesign of the app, reports WABetaInfo, but a small UI change. WhatsApp is rolling out this change for more beta users and will be available for other users who are using WhatsApp web releases or stable version from Google Play Store, it added.

Recently, WhatsApp changed the colour scheme of certain elements of its notifications on Android. Under this change, some UI elements in WhatsApp message notifications that appear in the notification shade will appear blue instead of the original green in dark mode for WhatsApp beta users. Similar changes might be introduced for light mode on the messaging application

The WhatsApp logo, badge, ‘Reply’ and ‘Mark as read’ buttons will sport the blue colour in the new beta update. Changes in colour scheme might depend on the Android version on the users’ devices.

WhatsApp had also changed the colours of profile pictures in an earlier WhatsApp beta update.

In another beta update earlier this week, WhatsApp made some announcements related to end-to-end encrypted backups. WhatsApp announced that encryption keys can only contain numbers and alphabets between 'a' and 'f'.

This feature is meant to protect users' WhatsApp chat backup stored on Google Drive by protecting it with a password. The messaging platform is developing this feature for both Android and iOS.

