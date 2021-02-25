WhatsApp usage: Over 2 billion users send 100 billion messages each month

WhatsApp has completed 12 years since its first launch. The instant messaging application is celebrating its anniversary by highlighting its journey, so far. WhatsApp also re-emphasized its commitment to user’s privacy, which has been a pain point for many users across the globe.

The company revealed the completion of 12 years by posting a celebratory tweet. In the tweet, they announced a few statistics regarding messages, voice calls and video calls made on the application. The company claimed that over two billion users send 100 billion messages each month on WhatsApp. They also claimed that the platform conducted over one billion calls in a day.

The tweet stated, “More than two billion users turn to WhatsApp each month to send 100 billion messages and to connect more than one billion calls each day. We are and will continue to be committed to your privacy with end-to-end encryption. Always and forever. Happy 12 years WhatsApp!"

WhatsApp also emphasized the importance of end-to-end encryption. The platform claims to be committed to provide end-to-end encryption “Always and Forever".

The platform updated their privacy policy and have given users an extended time period till 15 May to accept the new updated policy. Failing to accept the policy will eventually end up in the termination of the account. However, the company recently revealed a few options the users have to either accept the policy or retrieve their data before the account is deleted permanently.

The introduction of a new privacy policy has helped WhatsApp's competitors such as Signal and Telegram to grow substantially since January this year.

