One of the mods named FMWhatsApp 16.80.0, was spotted with a Trojan Triada virus. Once inside the smartphone, the virus can download further harmful content. Once the mod app is opened, it can gather information about the device such as Device IDs, Subscriber IDs and MAC addresses. This data is then sent to a remote server which can then send a malicious payload to the smartphone. This Trojan Triada virus was spotted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.