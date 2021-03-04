WhatsApp users can now make voice and video calls from desktop app

WhatsApp voice and video calls have seen manifold increase over the past year, thanks to the pandemic enforced lockdowns. According to WhatsApp, the platform broke the record for most calls ever made on a single day on New Year’s Eve last year, with 1.4 billion voice and video calls made from the platform. “With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working, we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using," the blog post said.