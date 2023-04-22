Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its users. Called the Keep in Chat, the feature allows users to retain disappearing messages, enabling users to hold on to text they may need later. However, the decision whether a receiver can keep a disappearing message or not lies with the sender.

“With Disappearing Messages conversations do not have to stick around forever – just like in person discussions. While this extra layer of privacy protects messages from falling into the wrong hands, sometimes there’s that occasional voice note or key piece of information you want to keep," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“Today we’re introducing “Keep in Chat," so you can hang on to texts you need for later, with a special superpower for the sender," it stated.

Here’s how Keep in Chat feature works

WhatsApp says that as part of the Keep in Chat feature, the sender will be notified in case someone keeps a disappearing message. He/she then will have the power to veto the receiver’s decision.

If the sender has decided that the message can’t be kept by others, his/her decision is final. In that case, no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires. This way the sender will have the final say on how messages they send are protected.

In case the sender allows the receiver to save a disappearing message, one can see them, organized by chat in the Kept messages folder. Messages saved on WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon.

Although the feature may not be widely used, as it requires sender approvals to save the message. If the sender has no issue with the message being retained, then why would he/she send a disappearing message in the first place? Having said that, it is good to have such a category.