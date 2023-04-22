WhatsApp users can now save disappearing messages with Keep in Chat feature, but there is a catch2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:51 AM IST
- As part of the Keep in Chat feature, the sender will be notified in case someone keeps a disappearing message. He/she then will have the power to veto the receiver’s decision.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its users. Called the Keep in Chat, the feature allows users to retain disappearing messages, enabling users to hold on to text they may need later. However, the decision whether a receiver can keep a disappearing message or not lies with the sender.
