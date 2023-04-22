WhatsApp users can now share status updates directly on Facebook. A step-by-step guide to do it2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM IST
- WhatsApp has recently released an update that enables users to share their status directly on Facebook from within the app. Here's the guide to do it.
Meta-owned WhatsApp now lets users share their status updates directly on Facebook. With the status feature on WhatsApp, users can share photos, videos, and text with their contacts. This feature is similar to the Stories option available on other social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, and the status disappears automatically after 24 hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×