Meta-owned WhatsApp now lets users share their status updates directly on Facebook. With the status feature on WhatsApp, users can share photos, videos, and text with their contacts. This feature is similar to the Stories option available on other social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, and the status disappears automatically after 24 hours.

WhatsApp has added a new Status Ring feature to its platform in its latest update. When a user updates their status, a small circle appears next to their profile picture in the app, acting as a reminder for other users to view their status by clicking on it. The status can also be viewed by accessing the status tab within the app. Additionally, users can reply to a status privately or share it with their own contacts.

Users can share their WhatsApp status on Instagram and Facebook since the status feature is also available on these two platforms. However, this option was unavailable on WhatsApp for several months. Fortunately, WhatsApp has recently released an update that enables users to share their status directly on Facebook from within the app.

To share your WhatsApp status on Facebook, follow these simple steps. First, open WhatsApp on your smartphone and swipe left or tap on the Status tab located at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the camera icon to select the status that you want to share on Facebook. Next, tap on the three dots located at the top right corner of the screen. Once the status is uploaded, tap on the three horizontal dots located right beside the status, and select "Share to Facebook" from the options that appear.

If you have not yet connected your WhatsApp account to Facebook, you will be prompted to do so. You can then add any additional captions or comments to your post if you wish. After that, choose the audience you want to share the post with. You can select from options like Public, Friends, Only me, etc. Finally, tap on the "Post" button to share your WhatsApp status on Facebook.

It is noteworthy that this feature is exclusively available on the WhatsApp mobile app and will not function on the web version of WhatsApp.