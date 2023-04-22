To share your WhatsApp status on Facebook, follow these simple steps. First, open WhatsApp on your smartphone and swipe left or tap on the Status tab located at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the camera icon to select the status that you want to share on Facebook. Next, tap on the three dots located at the top right corner of the screen. Once the status is uploaded, tap on the three horizontal dots located right beside the status, and select "Share to Facebook" from the options that appear.