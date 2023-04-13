Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send voice messages in the future. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, users will be able to record and share short videos for up to 60 seconds with their contacts on WhatsApp.

A ‘Video message’ will show up in the chat list whenever a user receives a video message, says the report.

It must be noted that the new feature will be different from the existing feature to share videos via WhatsApp. Main difference between the two WhatsApp features is that with the upcoming video message feature, users will be able to record and send videos in real-time.

“When a recipient receives a video message, they can immediately tell that it was recorded on the spot, making it more personal and timely, so this also confirms the authenticity of the video," the report says.

Additionally, video messages on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted, which means that even WhatsApp can not read them. Also, video messages cannot be saved or forwarded. But users can still record them using the screen recording feature, as the video is not sent through the view once mode.

The feature is currently in the works. It was spotted by waBetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.77 update on the TestFlight.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. The report says that it will improve the way a status update is shared to Facebook Story. The report further states that WhatsApp users will always be in control over their status updates as they can decide which status updates are shared.

The ability to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp will be optional. It will be disabled by default. In case a user wants to enable the feature, they can head to the status privacy settings. The feature can be disabled at any time.