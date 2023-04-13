WhatsApp users may be able to send video messages in the future, report says2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:07 PM IST
- WhatsApp's new feature will be different from the existing feature to share videos via WhatsApp. The upcoming video message feature will allow users to record and send videos in real-time.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send voice messages in the future. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, users will be able to record and share short videos for up to 60 seconds with their contacts on WhatsApp.
