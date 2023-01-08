WhatsApp users may soon be able to save disappearing messages: Report

WhatsApp users may soon be able to save disappearing messages: Report2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- With the kept message feature, messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see it.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a ‘kept message’ feature. According to WaBetaInfo, the feature will allow users to temporarily save a disappearing message. WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages in August 2021. Messages sent as disappearing messages get automatically deleted after a specific time period as chosen by the sender.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a ‘kept message’ feature. According to WaBetaInfo, the feature will allow users to temporarily save a disappearing message. WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages in August 2021. Messages sent as disappearing messages get automatically deleted after a specific time period as chosen by the sender.
But, the platform is now working to give users more control over these disappearing messages. With the kept message feature, messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see it. Instead, users will have control over the conversation and can choose to “un-keep" the message at any time, and it will disappear from the chat forever, the WaBetaInfo report says.
But, the platform is now working to give users more control over these disappearing messages. With the kept message feature, messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see it. Instead, users will have control over the conversation and can choose to “un-keep" the message at any time, and it will disappear from the chat forever, the WaBetaInfo report says.
It says that WhatsApp will add a bookmark icon in the message bubble of disappearing messages to identify a kept message in WhatsApp. The icon will indicate that the disappearing message has been ‘kept’ and will be saved even if the disappearing messages feature is turned on.
It says that WhatsApp will add a bookmark icon in the message bubble of disappearing messages to identify a kept message in WhatsApp. The icon will indicate that the disappearing message has been ‘kept’ and will be saved even if the disappearing messages feature is turned on.
Kept message feature will allow users to easily distinguish kept messages from regular disappearing messages within the chat. It must be noted here that all participants in the conversation can delete these messages at any time.
Kept message feature will allow users to easily distinguish kept messages from regular disappearing messages within the chat. It must be noted here that all participants in the conversation can delete these messages at any time.
The feature is still in development and is likely to come with a future update.
The feature is still in development and is likely to come with a future update.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp may soon allow its users to transfer data from one device to another via QR code. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature will provide a convenient and efficient solution for those seeking to transfer their chat history to a new Android phone without backing up their chats and media on Google Drive.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp may soon allow its users to transfer data from one device to another via QR code. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature will provide a convenient and efficient solution for those seeking to transfer their chat history to a new Android phone without backing up their chats and media on Google Drive.
The data migration process begins by downloading WhatsApp on a new Android device. With the new feature, users will simply have to scan the QR code on their new smartphone from their old device. The feature seems similar to the current ability to use WhatsApp web without downloading the app on your computer.
The data migration process begins by downloading WhatsApp on a new Android device. With the new feature, users will simply have to scan the QR code on their new smartphone from their old device. The feature seems similar to the current ability to use WhatsApp web without downloading the app on your computer.