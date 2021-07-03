WhatsApp View Once feature: How does it work for Android users

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature called View Once for its beta testers on Android. The feature was first confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, WhatsApp chief. Earlier this week, WhatsApp started rolling out the feature to a few Android users on the beta version of the application. With the beta version running the new feature, and even stable version users being able to receive the message under the new View Once mode, we can expect an official rollout very soon.