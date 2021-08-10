WhatsApp recently launched the latest update for its web version and desktop client. The new update 2.2130.7 brings an image editor to the messaging application on desktop, a feature already available on mobile versions of the application.

As per information shared by WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks updates on WhatsApp, the editing tool will allow users to tweak their images before sending them.

The feature will let users add emojis, stickers or text to the image, scribble on it, crop the picture or rotate it. The editing tool will be available at the top of the preview page that appears after you select the image to be sent.

WhatsApp is just rolling out the feature and will be available for users soon. So if you don't see it right away, it might appear on your account soon. Keep the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone and desktop client.

This is the second major update related to images that WhatsApp has released in the recent times. Last week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced the functionality to send disappearing photos under under its feature 'View Once'.

In an earlier update for its beta users on Android, WhatsApp brought new emojis to the platform that were earlier seen on iOS. The new emojis will be available for users who have download the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. They can send the new emojis, but the recipient will only see them if they have the latest beta update too.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics