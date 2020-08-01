Facebook Messenger rooms, which can incorporate 50 people in a single video conference, has finally made its way the company's instant messaging application WhatsApp . The Messenger Rooms support is now accessible via WhatsApp on the desktop version of the app.

WhatsApp Web is now enabled to let you connect with people via Messenger's video conferencing feature right from there. The feature is currently available only on the web and desktop version of the app and may soon arrive in the phones as well, according to reports.

However, Facebook has not made any official announcement of the shortcut's release on the smartphones yet.

Earlier, Facebook had announced that it was testing Messenger Rooms compatibility with WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features introduced in the beta version of the app, the feature has finally landed on the platform for testing.

Here's how to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp:

To create a room using WhatsApp's shortcut, you first have to update your WhatsApp Web version to its latest one: 2.2031.4.

Once that it done, you will be able to create a Messenger room in two ways.

The first way is by clicking on the three dots on the top left corner of the screen and then click on Create a Room. After you click on that, a new window will pen up on the screen with an option to directly go to the feature. Click on “Continue with Messenger" option to create a room.

There’s also an option to switch accounts in case you wish to create a Room using a different account.

The second method is for chats. Facebook has integrated the shortcut to Messenger Rooms in individual or group chats as well. For creating a room via a chat, just click on the attachment clip on the top right corner and select the last option of Rooms. After that, follow the same steps aforementioned to start a video conference.

However, you should keep in mind that the room is not created on WhatsApp but acts as a link to combine the app and Messenger Rooms.

Facebook’s Messenger Rooms is by far one of the biggest launches by the tech company this year. Owing to lockdowns being imposed across the globe due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Facebook launched a new platform to incorporate up to 50 people in a single video conference. With this platform, the company aims to give competition to video conference platforms like Zoom, Google Meet etc.

Apart from this, Facebook's video and photo sharing app Instagram in May, announced that it has also has started rolling out the update for support of the Messenger Rooms shortcut.

Instagram has announced the latest update on Twitter and has also revealed the way to make the group video call along with the process to send invites. The tweet stated, “an easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please. Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join."

