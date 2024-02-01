WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat lock feature that will allow users to lock their chats in the service's web interface, in a bid to improve the security of private conversations.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is in the process of adding a locked chat feature to its web client and these chats are expected to have a dedicated tab in an attempt to provide an extra layer of privacy and security to these private conversations. The feature is currently in development and the method for accessing it will be available in a future update to the web client, the report said.

According to the WABetaInfo report, the chat lock feature on WhatsApp Web could be similar to the interface seen on the Android and iOS versions of the app, and is expected to provide users with various privacy and security benefits.

The new feature could be particularly useful if a chat contains personal information, confidential details or sensitive topics that need to be protected from unauthorised access. By using the new chat lock feature, users could get an extra layer of security, especially if they are using the web version of the service in close proximity to other people and want to maintain the privacy of their conversations. The report also added that WhatsApp could end up synchronising these locked chats across different platforms.

In other news, WABetaInfo has also discovered that WhatsApp is working on a new pinned events feature, which will be located under the community info section in the latest version of its mobile app. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest version of the WhatsApp app for Android (v2.24.3.20).

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the new feature will pin upcoming events to the top of the community info screen, making it easier for everyone to stay informed about upcoming community activities.

