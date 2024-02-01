WhatsApp Web to come with a Chat Lock feature soon. What is it and how will it work?
WhatsApp is working on a chat lock feature for its web interface to provide additional privacy and security to private conversations. The chat lock feature on WhatsApp Web is expected to be similar to the Android and iOS versions, offering added security.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat lock feature that will allow users to lock their chats in the service's web interface, in a bid to improve the security of private conversations.
