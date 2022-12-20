WhatsApp web users can now disable incoming call notifications2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:08 PM IST
- WhatsApp web users can turn on the feature by heading to the Settings on the web.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a do not disturb feature to its web users. Called Disable notifications for calls, the feature allows users to turn off notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls while using the web version of the app. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update.