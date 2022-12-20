Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a do not disturb feature to its web users. Called Disable notifications for calls, the feature allows users to turn off notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls while using the web version of the app. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update.

In case you are unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks new and upcoming features of WhatsApp. The report says that the feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp web users can turn on the feature by heading to the Settings on the web. Here, click on the Notifications where you will see a toggle for this feature. You can choose to disable notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls so you have finally more control over your notifications.

In a related news, WhatsApp has started rolling out the Undo button feature to its users. The feature allows users to UNDO the accidentally pressed on ‘Delete for me’ button instead of ‘Delete for everyone’. Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced the Avatars feature on its platform. For those unaware, an avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits. WhatsApp allows you to use your personalized avatar as your profile photo. Or you can also choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. It can also be shared with friends and family members on WhatsApp.

Digital avatars can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private. The feature till now was available for beta users.

How to create your avatar on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Step 2- Here, you will see a new option- Avatar

Step 3- Tap on Create Your Avatar

Step 4- Follow the steps to create your avatar

Step 5- Tap on Done