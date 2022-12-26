WhatsApp will no longer work on old smartphones: Do you need to worry?2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 06:14 PM IST
- The list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samusung, Huawei and others.
WhatsApp is ending support for outdated smartphone models from December 31, 2022. According to a report by Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samusung, Huawei and others. The list includes mobile phones from a few years back. It is highly possible that many have already updated to newer models and will not be impacted by it. Also, most of these smartphones never made it to India, so lesser the worry for Indian smartphone users.