WhatsApp is ending support for outdated smartphone models from December 31, 2022. According to a report by Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samusung, Huawei and others. The list includes mobile phones from a few years back. It is highly possible that many have already updated to newer models and will not be impacted by it. Also, most of these smartphones never made it to India, so lesser the worry for Indian smartphone users.

Nevertheless, if you interested in knowing which smartphones are losing support for WhatsApp, then here’s the full list:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

In another news, the Meta-owned platform is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team. The feature is currently under development and could soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.