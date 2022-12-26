WhatsApp will no longer work on old smartphones: Do you need to worry?2 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- The list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samusung, Huawei and others.
WhatsApp is ending support for outdated smartphone models from December 31, 2022. According to a report by Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samusung, Huawei and others. The list includes mobile phones from a few years back. It is highly possible that many have already updated to newer models and will not be impacted by it. Also, most of these smartphones never made it to India, so lesser the worry for Indian smartphone users.
Nevertheless, if you interested in knowing which smartphones are losing support for WhatsApp, then here’s the full list:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
In another news, the Meta-owned platform is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team. The feature is currently under development and could soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.
