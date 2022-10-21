Whatsapp will not run on these phones after diwali; Check if you are in the list

Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, is one of the most-used apps with over two billion monthly active users globally. India is the largest messaging app with over 500 million accounts. With the diwali season around the corner, several users will exchange greetings, photos and videos on the app. However, if you are using an older Android or iPhone smartphone, you may not be able to connect with your friends and family over WhatsApp.
Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, is one of the most-used apps with over two billion monthly active users globally. India is the largest messaging app with over 500 million accounts. With the diwali season around the corner, several users will exchange greetings, photos and videos on the app. However, if you are using an older Android or iPhone smartphone, you may not be able to connect with your friends and family over WhatsApp.
According to a recent update from Apple, iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24. The messaging platform has also started to notify iPhone users that the app would no longer run on iOS or iOS 11. To continue using the instant messaging app, users will have to update their iOS.
According to a recent update from Apple, iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24. The messaging platform has also started to notify iPhone users that the app would no longer run on iOS or iOS 11. To continue using the instant messaging app, users will have to update their iOS.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
As per the WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer OS will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app. Notably, there are not many iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions.
iPhone users using the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will be able to use WhatsApp after updating the iOS and WhatsApp. However, for the users of iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S it is time to buy a new smartphone and WhatsApp will no longer support the device.
WhatsApp works continuously on upgrading privacy and user interface. For that, the messaging app focuses on the developments suitable with the latest operating system provided by Apple and Android. The latest updates on WhatsApp do not support the old OS and devices, Android devices users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the instant messaging app on their smartphones.
In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the latest version of iOS by doing on Settings>General>tap on software update to get the latest iOS version.
And if you are planning to buy a new iPhone then you can grab the best deals and discounts available on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 on the e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, respectively.