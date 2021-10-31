WhatsApp constantly updates its application on each operating system in order to enhance the security and feature list as well. The minimum hardware requirements keep increasing to run the new features. Older smartphones will stop being eligible to run the Meta-owned, messaging application.

WhatsApp will start removing support for some Android, iOS and KaiOS devices running on old OS versions from tomorrow. The application will completely stop working on some devices.

In order to continue using the application, the user won't have any choice but to get a new device with support for the app. The users can back up their chat history before moving to the new device in order to retain all chats and media.

Android

Devices that run on Android 4.0.4 and older versions will stop supporting the messaging application. The Icecream Sandwich update was released in the year 2011.

Some popular Android devices that won't be able to use WhatsApp include, Samsung Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F7, Optimus F5 and more.

The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others.

iOS

The minimum requirement to run WhatsApp will be limited to iOS 10 and newer versions. Any iPhone running on operating systems older than iOS 10 will not work from 1 November. Devices such as iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE (1st generation) will stop supporting the messaging application.

KaiOS

WhatsApp only supports phones running on KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer. Both JioPhone and JioPhone 2 will continue receiving support.

While switching to new devices, users are advised to take a backup of their chats and other data to continue using the app with the least amount of interruption.

