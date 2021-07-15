Now, the company has officially started rolling out the feature to beta testers. Will Cathcart made the announcement through his official Twitter handle. In his tweet he said, " Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for WhatsApp. Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn't active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption."

