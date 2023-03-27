WhatsApp working on audio chat feature on Android: What it means for users1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:30 PM IST
With the audio chats feature, WhatsApp users will be able to listen to the voice chat in real-time with visualisation.
Meta-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android. Called the audio chat, the feature will be available in a future update of the app. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp’s audio chats feature is discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.12 update available on the Google Play Store.
