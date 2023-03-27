Meta-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android. Called the audio chat, the feature will be available in a future update of the app. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp’s audio chats feature is discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.12 update available on the Google Play Store.

The report shares a screenshot that shows a new waveforms icon which will be added to the chat header. Using the new icon, WhatsApp users will be able to initiate audio chats. Since the waveform icon implies the capability of real-time audio visualization, it is possible that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms. This will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations.

With the audio chats feature, WhatsApp users will be able to listen to the voice chat in real-time with visualisation. However, the report could not share details like how the feature will work. But it says that the feature is under development and is likely to be released in a future update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched an official chat for the app users. Through the official WhatsApp chat, users will receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it. As per the report, some random users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android have received their first message in the chat, informing them about disappearing messages.

WhatsApp official chat has been in development for some time now. The report says that the official WhatsApp chat is marked with a green verified badge. It contains tips and tricks on how to use the app along with information on new features and updates.